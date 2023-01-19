You can now get a bacon milkshake at Domino’s Japan

This unusual pairing of milk and meat is available until March 5

Japan is no stranger to inventive flavour combinations. Whether it’s banana curry doughnuts or cod roe ice cream, this is the country for adventurous eaters. This latest creation, though, is targeting those who find standard milkshakes a little boring.

Domino’s Japan has released a bacon shake. At its core, it’s a standard milkshake with ice cream and Hokkaido milk. But where it veers wildly away from the norm is the addition of bacon bits. You can get the standard bacon milkshake for ¥680, or one topped with bacon-adorned whipped cream for ¥730.

Photo: Domino's Japan

Domino’s recommends pairing the bacon shake with a pizza, and then dip the slices of pizza into the milkshake.

This milky, meaty concoction is available at Domino’s Japan stores and online for delivery until March 5. But rest assured that more typical milkshakes are also available.

