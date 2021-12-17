Get into the festive spirit with these merry light-ups and illuminations in the city – hurry, they end December 25

The winter holiday season is undoubtedly the most sparkly time of year, with gorgeous illuminations lighting up the city streets and parks. While many of these light-ups are sticking around until the end of winter, a select few will be switched off after Christmas Day. So pile on your warmest clothes and make your way over before they’re gone. To make it easier for you, we’ve listed down the five best illuminations in Tokyo that are only around until December 25. You’re welcome – and happy holidays!

Photo: Roppongi Hills

The annual Keyakizaka Illumination in Roppongi is a stunner, featuring 700,000 blue and white LED lights along the 400m tree-lined street next to Roppongi Hills. For the best photo op, head up to the mall overpass, where you can get a picture-perfect view of Tokyo Tower sandwiched between the rows of lights. There’s also a stunning 4m-tall Christmas tree on the overpass – you won’t miss it.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa Marunouchi Bright Christmas: Harry Potter

Potterheads, don’t miss this magical illumination in Marunouchi. Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, the light-up features four different Christmas trees including the jaw-dropping 30m-tall Tree of Owl Post made from fairy lights and glowing owls. A number of restaurants and cafés are also joining in the Potter fun by offering themed food and drinks for the occasion.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Take a romantic stroll under a boulevard of trees wrapped in champagne-coloured lights at Tokyo Midtown. The garden also features a glowing 3m-tall snowglobe, which plays a light show every 12 minutes. Don’t forget to stop by the large Christmas tree decorated with fancy baubles as well as the colourful skating rink lit up in pink, yellow, green and blue.

Photo: Kioi Winter Forest

Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho’s festive illumination is inspired by a winter forest, hence the fantastical white deer next to the magnificent 10m-tall tree. Surrounding the tree are numerous smaller shrubs and greenery, endowing the venue with a forest-like atmosphere. All the trees and plants used for the illumination are very much alive and still have their roots intact. After the light-up, they will be replanted back in their original locations until next Christmas.

東京ミチテラス

Even on its own, Tokyo Station is a grand sight. But during the holidays, the façade of the iconic building gets an impressive makeover with colourful LEDs. Along with the building, the trees lining Marunouchi Central Plaza on Gyoko-dori will also be illuminated to mimic the colours of sunset. The light display comes alive from 3pm to 9pm, so get there early to catch all the action.

