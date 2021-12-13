This capsule machine at Tokyo Skytree offers hotel and restaurant deals

You’ll either win a luxury meal or night at a Tobu Group hotel in Tokyo, Nikko, Sapporo and more

Tobu Group is offering a different kind of gachapon capsule machine this winter. Instead of a little toy, you can win a meal or stay at one of 11 Tobu hotels in Japan. The Hotel Gachapon machine will be set up on the third floor of Tokyo Solamachi shopping centre from December 16 to January 15.

Only 500 capsules are available, and there are no duds – each one has a special prize, so we recommend heading there early to avoid missing out.

Photo: Tobu Group

Each capsule costs ¥5,555, but there’s no need to fumble with change – the machine only takes cashless payment via QR code. So you’ll need to make sure you have an account with one of the major platforms in Japan such as PayPay, Rakuten Pay, Line Pay, D-Barai, AU Pay, Mercari Pay, Bank Pay, WeChat Pay and AIipay. Inside your capsule, you’ll find one of 16 prizes and a paper slip with step-by-step instructions on how to redeem it. Here are the 16 special offers up for grabs:

Hotel stays

One night for two in a premium twin or double room, including breakfast, at the AC Hotel by Marriott Tokyo Ginza

One night for two in a superior twin or double room at AC Hotel by Marriott Tokyo Ginza

One night for two in a prime king room at Courtyard Marriott Tobu Ginza Hotel

One night for two in a suite room at Utsunomiya Tobu Hotel Grande

One night for two in a double or twin room at your choice of Asakusa Tobu, Kawagoe Tobu or Wakoshi Tobu hotels

One night for two in a standard room at Nikko Kanaya Hotel

One night for two in a standard room at Chuzenji Kanaya Hotel

One night for two in a Japanese-style or Western-style room at Nikko Astoria Hotel

One night for two in a casual twin or double room at Sendai Kokusai Hotel

One night for two in a twin room at Fairfield by Marriott Sapporo

Restaurant meals

Dinner for two at Sky Restaurant 634 and tickets to the Tokyo Skytree Tembo Deck

Prix fixe lunch course for two at AC Kitchen (AC Hotel by Marriott Hotel Ginza)

Afternoon tea for two at Lounge Oasis (Courtyard Marriott Ginza Tobu Hotel)

Dinner buffet for two at Verdure (Tobu Hotel Levant, Kinshicho)

Lunch for two at Ren (Tobu Hotel Levant, Kinshicho)

Lunch for two at Takezono (Shibuya Tobu Hotel)

The prizes can be redeemed between January 4 and March 31 2022. Best of all, whether you win a stay at the Nikko Kanaya Hotel or dinner for two at the Skytree’s Sky Restaurant 634, you’ll be getting a prize that’s worth more than what you paid.

