This cherry blossom bus tour in Tokyo comes with lunch or dinner onboard

Visit Tokyo’s top sakura spots without the crowds while enjoying a course meal with the Tokyo Restaurant Bus

With cherry blossom season inching closer and closer every week, it might be a good idea to start planning your hanami well in advance. If you’re looking for a unique experience, check out this sakura bus tour that takes you on a gorgeous cherry blossom journey through Tokyo accompanied by food and drinks.

This seasonal tour happens on the Tokyo Restaurant Bus, a special double-decker that operates as a mobile restaurant, where you can enjoy course meals while visiting Tokyo’s famous sights. The bus has its own kitchen on the bottom level while open-air seats with dining tables occupy the top bunk. This elevated height should give you a great vantage point for enjoying the surrounding city views.

Photo: Willer Co., Ltd.

Come sakura season, the restaurant bus is offering a special hanami course where you can enjoy lunch or dinner while cruising through Tokyo's top cherry blossom spots. You’ll be taken through popular streets, parks and attractions including Tokyo Midtown and Chidorigafuchi moat as well as must-see landmarks such as Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge and the streets of Ginza.

Photo: Willer Co., Ltd.

As for the food, you can pick French or Japanese. The French course includes a mix of hors d'oeuvres, sakura shrimp soup, quinoa cheese risotto, and roast beef.

Photo: Willer Co., Ltd.

The Japanese course, on the other hand, offers steamed red sea bream, steamed egg custard, and chirashi sushi (sushi rice topped with a variety of ingredients). Both courses finish with a special cherry blossom dessert and coffee or tea.

This sakura tour costs ¥16,800 per person. It’s available on March 20, 22, 28 and 31 as well as April 4 to 7. You can reserve your spot online.

More from Time Out Tokyo

The official Japan cherry blossom forecast for 2024 is out now

These are the 10 award-winning travel experiences in Japan for 2024

Starbucks Japan’s exclusive 2024 cherry blossom collection is here

5 special events celebrating Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary in 2024

Tokyo is getting new Sailor Moon manhole covers this March

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.