This coastal glamping site in Naoshima has futuristic dome tents and sauna pods

On the west coast of Naoshima art island, there’s a small glamping site that opened in the summer of 2019. With an ocean view and futuristic dome-shaped tents, Sana Mane was an easy option for those who love the outdoors as much as they enjoy art.

Photo: © Keishin Horikoshi/SS © SS

Now, Sana Mane is about to get a whole lot cooler – or hotter, depending on how you look at it – with these new conch-shaped sauna pods. The private saunas are designed by Kengo Kuma’s son Taichi Kuma, which explains why the pods look as good as they do.

Photo: © Keishin Horikoshi/SS © SS

The seashell-inspired design fits in well with the coastal setting of the glamping site, but the interior of the pods look even better than their sandy exteriors. ​​The curved seating area is softly lit, with a small round opening at the top to let in natural light and air, and white step lights that illuminate the floor of the sauna. There’s a cool water bath outside, just big enough for you to lie in after a sweaty session inside the sauna.

Photo: © Keishin Horikoshi/SS © SS

As for accommodation, the facility features dome-like tents with transparent walls looking out at the ocean. Don’t worry, these are fitted with curtains for when you want a little privacy, so it doesn’t feel like you’re sleeping in a fish bowl.

Photo: © Keishin Horikoshi/SS © SS

The peaceful sauna pods are reserved for the guests of Sana Mane, so if you want in, you’ll need to book a tent (rates start around ¥41,800 per tent per night).

Photo: © Keishin Horikoshi/SS © SS

The pods won’t be functioning until the weather gets cooler in October, but you can now make your reservations.

This article was originally published on September 20 2022 and updated on October 12 2022.

