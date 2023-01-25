This is what Shibuya Nichome could look like in 2029

The Shibuya neighbourhood is getting three new structures, including two skyscrapers, with construction to begin in 2025

Central Shibuya might look a lot different compared to what it was five years ago, but recent developments like the Shibuya Miyashita Park complex are just the beginning of the district’s transformation. According to Tokyo’s Bureau of Urban Development, a new set of redevelopment projects designed for the west side of the Shibuya Nichome neighbourhood are slated to begin in 2025.

Photo: Tokyo Tatemono

The plans include three new structures that are scheduled to open in 2029. The first building is a landmark that looks vaguely inspired by Thomas Heatherwick’s Vessel in New York. The structure will have six floors including a basement level and a rooftop observatory that overlooks Aoyama-dori.

Photo: Tokyo Tatemono

The other two structures are skyscrapers that will be positioned across the road from each other. The first tower has floor space of roughly 2,220sqm with a total of 45 floors (41 storeys, plus four basement levels). The building's facilities include shops, hotel rooms and office spaces to accommodate both local residents and tourists.

Photo: Tokyo Tatemono

The second tower is of a similar design, with 41 storeys and two basement levels. All three buildings will be connected by sky bridges to give pedestrian access to the facilities without having to cross traffic.

And while we’re a few years away from the 2029 completion date, the wait for this is not nearly as long as the renovations for Shinjuku Station (scheduled to wrap up in 2046). So with that in mind, we count our blessings.

More from Time Out Tokyo

There’s now a Yayoi Kusama robot in Tokyo

The 2023 Japan cherry blossom forecast is here

Japan to downgrade Covid-19 status to same level as seasonal flu

The Little Prince Museum in Hakone is closing at the end of March

This onsen in Morioka is ranked best in northern Japan for fourth year in a row

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.