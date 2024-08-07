This mind-blowing handheld fireworks show happens in Takayama every year in August

Summer in Japan is not complete without the brilliant fireworks festivals. While there are many pyrotechnic events happening in Tokyo – mostly in July and August – there are more of these festivals in other parts of the country, some of which are truly unique.

Photo: Takayama City

One of the most intriguing and unusual fireworks celebrations we’ve come across is the Hida Takayama Tezutsu Fireworks festival, which takes place in Takayama, Gifu prefecture. The event is celebrated annually on August 9 to ward off misfortune and bad luck.

Photo: Takayama City

This mesmerising showcase features a breathtaking display of fireworks held on temporary platforms along the Miyagawa River. Instead of launching aerial fireworks high into the sky, volunteers from the local community set off the fireworks stored in bamboo tubes while holding on to them. This makes for an extraordinary sight as the handheld pyrotechnics shoot up like a massive fountain of fire.

Just before launching the fireworks, a prayer ceremony is conducted to bless the local community. The 2024 festival is scheduled for this Friday August 9 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

If you can’t make it this year, mark August 9 in your 2025 calendar as the event happens on the same date annually.

For more details, visit the website.

