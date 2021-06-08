This new Kyoto boutique hotel near Arashiyama bamboo forest has a private garden

Luxury accommodation in Kyoto normally comes in the form of traditional ryokans or boutique hotels in the city centre, but the newly opened Arashiyama Mansion Mama offers a different take on modern Japanese hospitality. Located just a 16-minute walk from Kyoto’s famous Arashiyama bamboo forest, the facility features a set of ten bespoke guest rooms with a private garden view.

The rooms each have slightly different colour schemes to match the natural scenery surrounding them and are fitted with furniture handmade by local craftsmen. Three of the rooms even come with their own private open-air bath facing the garden.

This isn’t your typical traditional guesthouse, though. Arashiyama Mansion Mama is actually an extension of a pizza restaurant named Arashiyama Mama, which opened in 2020. While pizza might be the last thing that comes to mind when you think of Kyoto, the cosy, beautifully designed restaurant epitomises modern Kyoto with its dedication to highlighting local ingredients and authentic wood firing methods.

Guests can enjoy a traditional Japanese breakfast at Arashiyama Mama or, weather permitting, have it served to them in the garden before setting out for a relaxed day of sightseeing.

Rates range from ¥16,000 to ¥73,000 per person per night. You can book your stay online through the hotel’s official website.

