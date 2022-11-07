This new Tokyo-only KitKat is made from lemons grown on a remote Tokyo island

KitKat Japan is known for its wide variety of interesting and limited-edition flavours, including seasonal and regional specialities. We recently got a rare KitKat made from cacao grown in Tokyo, but that’s not all. Since launching its gotoichi (regional) series in 2002, KitKat has released memorable editions such as yuubari melon from Hokkaido and Uji matcha from Kyoto prefecture. Now, in efforts to revive tourism around Tokyo, Nestlé has added a new flavour to the family.

Meet the all new Tokyo Shima Lemon. This special KitKat features lemons from Ogasawara, an island chain around 24 hours by ferry from the city, but still considered part of the Tokyo metropolis. These lemons grown on the Ogasawara islands are 1.5 times larger than standard ones and have much milder acidity. The chocolate itself has a green tint to it, just like the actual fruit.

The ten other KitKats in the gotoichi series have been revamped as well with pop art-inspired packaging. There are also some fascinating flavours to enjoy here including Yokohama strawberry cheesecake, Uji matcha and hojicha from Kyoto prefecture, and purple sweet potato from Okinawa and Kyushu.

Gotoichi KitKat boxes are only sold in the prefectures or regions mentioned on the packaging, so Tokyo Shima Lemon is available only at airports, stations and souvenir shops in Tokyo. A box with ten mini packs goes for ¥864.

Visit the KitKat website for more information.

