McDonald’s Japan is offering a strawberry daifuku pie for a limited time

This pink pie with strawberry red bean paste and mochi is only available until mid-April

Sakura season is upon us, which means it’s time for gazing at beautiful cherry blossoms around some of Tokyo’s most scenic parks and gardens. If you’re looking for a sweet treat to munch on while admiring the pink flowers, McDonald’s Japan is releasing an exclusive ichigo (strawberry) daifuku pie for a limited time from March 22.

Photo: McDonald's Japan

If you’re a fan of the classic ichigo daifuku (sweet chewy rice cake), you'll love this limited-time dessert. It’s based on the McDonald’s apple pie, but this special release contains a sweet red bean paste with strawberries and a pastel pink strawberry mochi, encased inside a pink pie crust. It comes in two different packages that both feature the image of a mizuhiki cord, which is used to decorate envelopes for special occasions.

The ichigo daifuku pie is ¥160 and only available until mid-April (the exact end date is yet to be announced). Visit the McDonald’s website for more information.

