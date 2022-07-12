This photogenic flower festival near Mt Fuji features 80,000 colourful blooms

The inaugural Rainbow Flower Festival also offers lots of Instagram photo ops – plus a Peter Rabbit garden

Known for its shibazakura moss phlox festival in spring, this popular site near Mt Fuji is transforming into a sea of colourful blooms for the summer. The aptly named Rainbow Flower Festival kicks off on July 16, boasting 80,000 flowers of ten varieties.

Photo: Rainbow Flower Festival

The floral lineup includes red begonia, yellow rudbeckia (pictured above), blue mealycup sage and more, which are planted in rows resembling the stripes of a rainbow.

Photo: Rainbow Flower Festival

There are plenty of stunning photo ops, such as this made-for-Instagram doorway, which frames Mt Fuji perfectly.

Photo: Rainbow Flower Festival

Make sure to drop by the adjoining Peter Rabbit English Garden, where there’s another 300 varieties of plants and flowers. This English garden is inspired by the Beatrix Potter book ‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit’, which is set in England’s Lake District.

There’s a café on site serving afternoon tea (¥3,000), sandwiches (¥1,700), parfaits (¥800), and more. You’ll also find a gallery and a souvenir shop, plus an 8m-tall observation tower with Mt Fuji views. Between July 16 and 18 you can meet the Peter Rabbit mascot and take photos together.

Photo: Rainbow Flower Festival

The Rainbow Flower Festival runs from July 16 until October 10, from 8am to 4pm daily. Tickets are ¥800 (primary school students and children aged 3 and older, ¥250), but you’ll get a discount by booking online.

