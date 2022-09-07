This Thai restaurant in Shinjuku offers all-you-can-eat tom yum hot pot and dim sum

The new menu at Tokyo's only MK Restaurant’s is looking very enticing – both in selection and price

Tokyo offers a variety of amazing food deals year-round, with some restaurants specialising in all-you-can-eat deals. There’s Sweets Paradise with its dessert buffets and a particular Starbucks in Ginza with its Italian buffet. You can get just about any kind of cuisine at a reasonable price and eat to your heart’s content.

Now, the famous MK Restaurant chain from Thailand, known for its ‘Thai-suki’ hot pot, will be offering several new all-you-can-eat deals that you won’t want to miss.

Tokyo’s only MK Restaurant in Shinjuku will have three kinds of all-you-can-eat hot pot courses: a sangen pork and chicken course for ¥2,380 (¥2,680 for dinner), angus beef course for ¥2,580 (¥2,980 for dinner), and a Kagoshima black pork and beef course for ¥3,470 (¥3,880 for dinner). All of them come with a side of locally grown vegetables.

What’s interesting about MK Restaurant’s sukiyaki is that you can have two different broths in one hot pot – and there are five options to choose from. You can’t go wrong with the restaurant’s all-time favourite tom yum kung with refreshing hints of lemongrass. There are condiments on the side to enhance the flavour, including spicy fried garlic chips and basil fried garlic chips.

Photo: MK Restaurant

If you’re a big eater, you might want to top up ¥500 or ¥800 for unlimited dim sum in addition to your hot pot. The former deal offers 20 kinds of dim sum while the latter offers 30. So don’t fill up on Thai-suki and leave room for some cheese shumai dumplings, kimchi mandu and panda-shaped steamed buns.

Photo: MK Restaurant

MK Restaurant Shinjuku will have these new offerings from September 13, with business hours running from 11am-11pm daily. Aside from the all-you-can-eat courses, the restaurant also serves up cheap lunch deals from ¥850, where you’ll get a serving of steamed veggies and soup to complement your choice of main dish. Visit the MK Restaurant website for more information.

