Sumida River is getting an outdoor terrace with food trucks on weekends

Summer may be coming to an end, but we can still enjoy some final moments in the sun outdoors. While beer gardens around Tokyo have started to wrap up, the city still has plenty of restaurants and bars with outdoor terraces where you can enjoy a pint of beer out in the open. But if you’re looking for somewhere a little more spacious and scenic, you should head over to the Sumidagawa River Open Terrace later this month.

The Sumidagawa River Open Terrace in Etchujima is planning to make the waterfront public space a little more enticing for visitors from September 24 to October 16. On weekends from 11am to 5pm, the area will be set up with tables and chairs enough for around 30 people, with four food trucks serving a variety of food and drinks. (The weekly food truck roster will be announced on Twitter.) Aside from the table seating, the grass lawns and benches by the river are just as perfect for lounging around while reading, socialising or snacking.

The outdoor terrace is just a five-minute walk from Etchujima station, or ten minutes on foot from Monzen-Nakacho or Tsukishima stations. The Sumidagawa River Open Terrace will not happen on rainy days, so make sure you check its Twitter for updates.

More news

Japan autumn leaves forecast 2022: when to expect peak koyo season

Here are the new entry rules for Japan starting September 7 – including for tourists

5 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in September 2022

The official Jurassic World exhibition is opening in Tokyo in 2023

Enjoy up to 48 percent discount at luxurious Hoshino hotels in and near Tokyo

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.