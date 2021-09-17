Higashiosaka city has five new Pokéfuta featuring like Magnemite, Elekid, Raikou and more

Pokémon Centers and Pokémon Cafés in Japan have closed indefinitely due to Covid-19, but fans can still get their Pokémon fix by visiting Pokéfuta locations around the country.

There are currently around 206 Pokémon-themed manhole covers spread across 20 prefectures including major tourist destinations like Tokyo, Hokkaido, Kyoto, Nara and Okinawa. Now Osaka prefecture finally has its first set of Pokéfuta, but they’re not where you might expect. Rather than hiding in the concrete jungle of Osaka city, they’re dispersed around five locations in the neighbouring Higashiosaka city.

Photo: Pokémon

The five new manhole covers feature some first-generation Pokémon and newer monsters. You’ll see Magnemite, Magneton, Klink, Klang, Elekid, Mawile, Yamper, Togedemaru and the legendary Electric-type beast Raikou.

Two of the designs – Raikou, along with Togedemaru and Yamper – are in Hanazono Central Park. As a nod to the nearby Hanazono Rugby Stadium, the cover featuring Yamper and Togedemaru shows them playing with a rugby ball. To see the locations of all the new Pokéfuta, take a look at this handy map.

These manhole covers aren’t just public art pieces to marvel at. They also serve as Pokéstops for the ever-popular phone game Pokémon Go, so don’t forget to spin those stops while you’re there.

