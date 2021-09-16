Rakuten Travel is offering special deals for fully vaccinated travellers

With over 50 percent of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Japanese government has started charting a road map to ease social and economic restrictions in the coming months. While several prefectures including Tokyo are still under a state of emergency, the goal to fully vaccinate all willing individuals by the end of November has opened up the possibility of resuming the Go To Travel campaign in the near future.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Travel has already launched its own campaign on its booking website, offering perks like early check-in, late check-out, free breakfasts and room upgrades to fully vaccinated individuals. To be eligible for the deals, all guests under the reservation must receive both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine at the time of check-in, with the exception of children under 12 years old.

Benefits vary between plans, but you can see what each facility offers for vaccinated guests before booking, whether it be a complimentary bottle of sake with your kaiseki dinner, or a free room-upgrade with flexible check-out time. Remember to bring proof of vaccination to present at check-in.

Though travelling between prefectures is still strongly discouraged during the state of emergency which has been extended until September 30, you can still book plans within your area as a weekend staycation treat. Or, if nothing else, browse ryokan that pique your interest for when it's safe to travel again.

