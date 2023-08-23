This Zen breathing workshop will help you relax and improve your posture

The two-hour Zen Kokyu workshop is held in English at Yoyogi and the Tokyo National Museum

Tokyo may be the most populous city in the world, filled with skyscrapers, frenetic crowds and packed subways, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get away from all that hustle and bustle. There are ways you can spend a peaceful and quiet afternoon, like taking part in a Zen breathing workshop.

The Zen Kokyu (‘kokyu’ means ‘breathing’ in Japanese) workshop is held in English. Led by Yuki Shiina, the two hour-long session will take you through breathing techniques to help improve your posture and mental clarity. Yuki’s Zen breathing methods are adopted from the teachings of influential priest and artist Hakuin Ehaku, who was known as a Zen master during the Edo period (1603-1867).

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

This relaxing workshop starts by purifying the air with natural incense. There’s also a quick round of introductions among the participants.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

You’ll be instructed to put one palm on your heart and the other on your stomach so that you’re conscious of where you’re breathing from.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

After that, Yuki will analyse your posture by comparing it to the ideal posture. She’ll then discuss how you can fix it with breathing exercises.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

You’ll be given a bamboo pole to roll under your arms, neck, back, hips and ankles. This will help loosen up your muscles.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

After the warm up, it’s time to get into the breathing exercises. Here you’ll be asked to lay on your back and focus on breathing through your nose.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

During this time, it can be tempting to take a nap, especially with the calming music in the background. But Yuki will check on you to make sure you’re mindful and focussing on your breathing technique.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Once you’re rejuvenated, you’ll proceed to learn how to fix your posture. There are several practices you can incorporate into your daily life. The key is to tuck in your sacrum bone, push out your rib cage, and centre your head.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The class ends with another breathing exercise. This time you’ll place your hands at the bottom of your ribcage to make sure it makes minimal movement. This is to ensure that you’re breathing with your stomach.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

To finish off, you’ll enjoy a cup of matcha and wagashi (traditional Japanese confectionery) over conversations with Yuki and your fellow workshop attendees.

A Zen Kokyu session with Yuki costs ¥6,000 per person, which you can book online. Currently, she’s also currently offering workshops at Tohaku Chakan for ¥5,000; it includes an admission ticket to Tokyo National Museum as well.

Visit the Zen Kokyu website for more information.

