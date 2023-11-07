Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
FamilyMart Tokyo Banana
Photo: FamilyMart Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Banana ice cream is now available at FamilyMart in Japan

Can’t get enough of Tokyo Banana? You’ll want to try this ice cream the next time you stop by the konbini

Kaila Imada
Written by
Kaila Imada
Advertising

If you love Tokyo Banana, you can enjoy more than just its famous souvenir cakes while you’re in Japan. Aside from the brand's Tokyo Station flagship store serving banana milkshakes and banana curry doughnuts, FamilyMart has partnered with Tokyo Banana to offer exclusive items at its convenience stores across the country.

FamilyMart Tokyo Banana
Photo: FamilyMart Co., Ltd.

At the end of October, FamilyMart released the Tokyo Banana Milk, which incorporates banana puree and a hint of white chocolate, giving the drink a thick milkshake-like consistency. Now, you can also pick up a special Tokyo Banana soft serve waffle cone, also at FamilyMart stores nationwide. 

The ice cream cone costs ¥321 and tastes just like the sweet banana custard that fills the brand’s signature sponge cakes. Whole wheat flour is used to make the waffle cones to give them a crisp texture and pleasant flavour.

For more details, visit the FamilyMart website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Here’s the official 2023 forecast for autumn leaves in Japan – updated

Japan has one of the world’s ten most captivating Unesco World Heritage Sites in 2023

Tokyo's Hana Biyori flower park is getting a new onsen in March 2024

Japan has four of the best tourism villages in the world for 2023

The amazing illuminations at Ashikaga Flower Park are here until February 2024

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Time Out

About us

Time Out Tokyo

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.