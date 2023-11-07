Tokyo Banana ice cream is now available at FamilyMart in Japan

Can’t get enough of Tokyo Banana? You’ll want to try this ice cream the next time you stop by the konbini

If you love Tokyo Banana, you can enjoy more than just its famous souvenir cakes while you’re in Japan. Aside from the brand's Tokyo Station flagship store serving banana milkshakes and banana curry doughnuts, FamilyMart has partnered with Tokyo Banana to offer exclusive items at its convenience stores across the country.

Photo: FamilyMart Co., Ltd.

At the end of October, FamilyMart released the Tokyo Banana Milk, which incorporates banana puree and a hint of white chocolate, giving the drink a thick milkshake-like consistency. Now, you can also pick up a special Tokyo Banana soft serve waffle cone, also at FamilyMart stores nationwide.

The ice cream cone costs ¥321 and tastes just like the sweet banana custard that fills the brand’s signature sponge cakes. Whole wheat flour is used to make the waffle cones to give them a crisp texture and pleasant flavour.

For more details, visit the FamilyMart website.

