You can now get Tokyo Banana milkshake at Tokyo Station

The banana milkshake is only available at Tokyo Banana’s flagship store in Tokyo Station

One of Tokyo’s most coveted souvenirs, Tokyo Banana offers a wide range of banana snacks aside from its classic banana-shaped, custard-filled sponge cake. There are cookie sandwiches, madeleines, tarts and even KitKats, all featuring the brand’s signature banana flavour. The flagship store at Tokyo Station in particular, also offers items that are exclusive to the shop, such as curry doughnuts. Now the store is adding a delicious cold drink to its Tokyo Station menu, and it’s perfect for the summer.

Photo: Grapestone Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Banana’s very first milkshake, priced at ¥430, is available only at its Tokyo Station outlet. The drink is made with banana custard and banana puree to give it a rich, creamy taste. The bananas are sourced from Dole’s Mottainai Banana project as an effort to help reduce waste by using bananas that were bruised during distribution.

See Tokyo Banana’s website for more information.

