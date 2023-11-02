You can now get Tokyo Banana Milk at FamilyMart in Japan

The drink is sold exclusively at FamilyMart for ¥278 and it's available only while stocks last

Tokyo boasts a seemingly endless array of confectionery gifts, but the most popular edible souvenir of them all is the Tokyo Banana. The famous sweet treat started life as a simple banana-shaped sponge cake filled with banana custard cream, and is now available in a wide variety of flavours. There’s even a flagship store inside Tokyo Station dedicated to all things Tokyo Banana, including a few exclusive offerings like made-to-order banana milkshakes and banana curry doughnuts.

However, there’s now no need to ride all the way to Tokyo Station to get your hands on the coveted treat in liquid form. FamilyMart is currently carrying Tokyo Banana drinks at all outlets nationwide (from November 7 in the Kinki region) for a limited time.

Photo: Grapestone Co., Ltd.

The Tokyo Banana Milk was originally released in November 2022 and proved a big hit. Unlike your average banana milk drink, this one incorporates banana puree, giving it a texture so rich that it almost feels like you’re drinking a blended dessert. There’s also a hint of white chocolate mixed in to give the drink an extra-deep flavour.

Photo: Grapestone Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Banana Milk is sold only at FamilyMart and costs ¥278 per bottle. Visit the Tokyo Banana website for more information.

