Tokyo Banana now sells its elusive melonpan bread at Tokyo Station

Popular confectionery brand Tokyo Banana is best known for its adorable banana-shaped cream-filled cakes. However, the brand has expanded its offerings with unique creations like banana curry doughnuts and banana-flavoured milkshakes. Making these special items even more exclusive is the fact that you can only find them at Tokyo Banana’s flagship store in Tokyo Station.

If you need another reason to pop by, the Tokyo Station store now offers Tokyo Banana's legendary melonpan, which is making a comeback after 20 years. The rare and coveted melonpan was previously available only at Expansa Ebina, a service centre and rest stop located along the Tomei Expressway in Kanagawa prefecture.

Photo: Grapestone Co., Ltd.

A twist on the classic Japanese bread, the Tokyo Banana melonpan features a light and fluffy cocoa-flavoured bun filled with the brand’s signature creamy banana custard. On the top is a crispy banana-flavoured cookie crust shaped like a bloated banana.

Photo: Grapestone Co., Ltd.

With this relaunch, the melonpan is now available exclusively at the Tokyo Station flagship store from March 1 until the end of the month. The buns come in boxes of three for ¥1,188, and it’s sold twice a day at 12noon and 4pm.

Photo: Grapestone Co., Ltd.

For more information on Tokyo Banana’s melonpan, visit the website.

