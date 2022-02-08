Can't get enough of that one snow day last month? The Kanto region could see up to 10cm of snow towards the end of this week

Get your mittens out! Weather forecasts predict that the Kanto region could see up to 10cm of snowfall towards the end of this week.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reports that due to a low pressure system passing over Japan’s eastern coast, Tokyo’s 23 wards will observe the brunt of this potential whiteout. Snow is expected in Tokyo sometime between Thursday February 10 and Friday February 11. As such, the city is preparing to close off some highways in order to prevent accidents.

The latest predictions come just a month after Tokyo’s first snowfall of the year (on January 6), which saw the city blanketed in roughly 10cm of powder. Temperatures could fluctuate in the coming days, so the current forecasts may be subject to change. However, we’re hoping that the snow will stick so that we can have a repeat of January's winter wonderland – even if it’s short-lived.

