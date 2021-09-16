Tokyo is getting a Haruki Murakami library on Waseda University campus

The Kengo Kuma-designed library featuring Murakami’s archive is opening next month, but you can now book your visit online

When news broke that Haruki Murakami’s alma mater Waseda University was planning to open a new library dedicated to the novelist two years ago, bibliophiles and especially fans of the revered author could hardly contain themselves. Now, the long wait is finally over as the library is set to open on October 1.

Officially called the Waseda International House of Literature, the Haruki Murakami library is designed by starchitect Kengo Kuma. It will house the author’s personal archive, which he has donated to the school, as well as a collection of his works translated into several languages.

The library won’t be a new building, but a renovated extension of the university’s Building No 4. It’s a fitting location, since the building originally housed The Tsubouchi Memorial Theatre Museum, which Murakami frequented as a theatre student. That’s right, he studied drama, not literature, and didn’t actually write his first novel until he was long gone from Waseda at age 29.

Photo: ©Kengo Kuma & Associates

In the early stages of bestowing his generous donations to the school, Asahi Shimbun quoted Murakami saying, ‘I’ve been a novelist for about 40 years and in that time, I’ve accumulated more materials than I can manage.' The writer also described how giving rough drafts, handwritten manuscripts along with a personal collection of 20,000 vinyl records to his alma mater felt like the natural thing to do as he doesn’t have any children to inherit his possessions.

Rather than being a formal space for studying and whispering in hushed tones, Kuma envisions the new library as a lively place where anyone, including Murakami himself, could come to discuss the novelist's works and the future of literature over coffee.

Advance reservations are now accepted on Waseda University website. As a Covid-19 preventative measure, only those living in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures can visit for now. Reservations are first come, first served, with a maximum of 30 people per session.

