Tokyo
Timeout
Tokyo Disneyland
Photo: Parinya Suwanitch/DreamstimeTokyo Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea to increase food and drink prices

Happiness at the Tokyo theme parks will become ¥50 to ¥100 more expensive starting September 4

While we’re still recovering from last year’s ticket price increase, Disneyland and DisneySea have announced another new price revision. This time, however, it’s for food and drinks sold at the parks’ restaurants and food stands.

Tokyo DisneySea ice cream bars
Photo: Tabea GreunerIce cream bars at DisneySea

From Sunday September 4, selected refreshments will be slightly more expensive by ¥50 to ¥100. According to TV Asahi, the rise in prices will affect about 80 menus, especially on side dishes and takeaway snacks.

The price hike is due to the rising cost of ingredients as well as the recent depreciation of the yen.

More details on the price revision will be announced under the ‘Restaurants’ tab on the Disney parks’ website on September 4.

