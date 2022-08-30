Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea to increase food and drink prices

Happiness at the Tokyo theme parks will become ¥50 to ¥100 more expensive starting September 4

While we’re still recovering from last year’s ticket price increase, Disneyland and DisneySea have announced another new price revision. This time, however, it’s for food and drinks sold at the parks’ restaurants and food stands.

Photo: Tabea Greuner Ice cream bars at DisneySea

From Sunday September 4, selected refreshments will be slightly more expensive by ¥50 to ¥100. According to TV Asahi, the rise in prices will affect about 80 menus, especially on side dishes and takeaway snacks.

The price hike is due to the rising cost of ingredients as well as the recent depreciation of the yen.

More details on the price revision will be announced under the ‘Restaurants’ tab on the Disney parks’ website on September 4.

More from Time Out

This neighbourhood street near Shinjuku is one of the world’s coolest streets in 2022

Confirmed: Japan will scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 test requirement for travellers

33,000 kochia bushes are now growing at Hitachi Seaside Park

Five million red spider lilies are blooming at this Saitama park in autumn

Sayonara teamLab Borderless – we'll see you again in 2023

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.