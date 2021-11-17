Yoyogi and Meiji Park in Tokyo are getting a green makeover

By 2024, Yoyogi will have a new skate park while Meiji Park is getting an urban forest, a yoga studio and more

The Yoyogi Park development will be on a plot of land between Yoyogi National Gymnasium (centre) and the train line (bottom right).

Tokyo is always evolving, and nowhere is that more obvious than around Shinjuku and Harajuku. Just last year, JR Harajuku Station opened a brand new building and of course the Japan National Stadium got a Kengo Kuma overhaul in time for the Tokyo Olympics, but the redevelopment efforts just keep going.

Next in line are Harajuku’s famous Yoyogi Park and the underappreciated Meiji Park, which sits right beside the National Stadium. Newly released design plans now show how they both will be transformed into urban green spaces over the next few years.

Yoyogi Park

Photo: Bureau of Construction Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Good news: there will be even more greenery around Yoyogi Park as it expands towards Fire-dori Street and takes over a 4,000sqm patch of land (1-1 Jinnan, Shibuya) facing the Yoyogi National Gymnasium and the JR line train tracks.

Photo: Bureau of Construction Tokyo Metropolitan Government

With lots of trees and wooden benches, the new urban space will make for a much welcomed balance to the edgy skyscrapers of Shibuya and Harajuku. The new park will feature an indoor and outdoor skate park, public sports facilities and eateries. You’ll also find an open space for outdoor events and performances, a bicycle-sharing station, a three-story complex with a rooftop terrace, and more. The makeover of this triangle-shaped site is scheduled to be complete by March 2024.

Meiji Park

Photo: Bureau of Construction Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Neighbouring the National Stadium, Meiji Park will be turned into a green oasis by May 2023. The new design of the park will complement the stadium’s wooden facade.

Photo: Bureau of Construction Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Meiji Park will receive a 7,500sqm urban green lung with an outdoor shop offering nature experiences in the park. There will also be an outdoor plaza bordering the forest. After working up an appetite exploring the forest, you’ll be able to enjoy a meal at the new restaurant and café. Fitness enthusiasts, on the other hand, can drop by the sports and relaxation venue, which is home to a yoga studio and café.

More news

Japan may implement a new system to exempt the vaccinated from restrictions

Travel checklist: what you need for travelling out of Japan

Japan’s vaccine passport: what it is, where you can use it, how to apply for one

Zipair now offers budget flights between Tokyo and Los Angeles from just ¥27,500

Pontocho in Kyoto has removed the power lines to restore its traditional charm

Mt Fuji is getting a brand new fireworks festival this year

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.