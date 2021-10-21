Tokyo set to lift early closure rules for bars and restaurants on Monday

Though Tokyo officially ended its monthslong state of emergency on October 1, some rules were kept in place as the metropolitan government announced a plan to cautiously ease restrictions over a period of several weeks. The roadmap included the resumption of alcohol sales at bars and restaurants as well as extending opening hours until 9pm for venues that comply with a set of coronavirus safety measures. Those rules were set to be reevaluated near the end of the month.

Now, Kyodo News reports that the Tokyo government will remove the limit on opening hours altogether (for venues complying with Covid-19 safety guidelines) following a task force meeting held on Thursday. Restrictions are set to be eased starting Monday October 25, though the maximum number of people per table will still be limited. In principle, only four people will be allowed at one table, but five people may be seated together if all members of the group can provide proof of vaccination.

The government will officially announce the move, and confirm the details of any new rules, after a meeting with medical experts later today.

In addition, the neighbouring prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa have also announced plans to lift restrictions on business hours from Monday. NHK (in Japanese) reports that Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disneysea have already announced they will extend park operating hours from November 1, with Disneyland set to open from 9am to 8pm while Disneysea will operate from 9am to 9pm.

According to The Japan Times, this will be the first time Tokyo has had no restrictions on trading hours since November last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More from Time Out

Tokyo has a new Covid-inspired art installation made of flyers from cancelled events

Get Eggslut's signature Fairfax sandwich for just ¥500 in November

Florentijn Hofman’s Rubber Duck will be in Osaka for one day only this November

5 best Japanese films and series that are like Squid Game

Popular Japanese 100-yen store Daiso now has an online shop

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.