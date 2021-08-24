Tokyo Tower will be lit up in special colours for the Paralympics tonight

The landmark will also stay illuminated until 5am every morning during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics kick off today and the city is gearing up for the long-awaited Games. While spectators aren’t allowed at the stadiums, we can still watch the Games from home and enjoy special events around the city. During the Olympics, we saw many Tokyo landmarks bathed in colourful illuminations and we can expect the same for the Paralympic Games.

Photo: Tokyo Tower

From now until September 5, Tokyo Tower will remain lit all night until 5am to celebrate the Paralympic athletes.

Photo: Lim Chee Wah

However, tonight it will be illuminated in five colours – blue, white, red, yellow and green – all colours that represent the traditional Buddhist flag also known as goshikimaku. This special illumination, which also took place last night (August 23), is called the Infinity Diamond Veil and was designed by Motoko Ishii Lighting Design. The vertical lines of colour slowly move around the tower every 15 minutes throughout the evening.

Not to worry if you can’t make it to the tower in person – you can catch a live-stream of Tokyo Tower on its official YouTube channel instead.

