Tourists can now pre-register their Covid-19 documents with Visit Japan Web

This new website replaces the MySOS app and lets travellers pre-register the required documents before entering Japan

Japan is finally reopened to the world and tourists are able to come in and explore all the new attractions that have opened since the pandemic. Thankfully, Japan has dropped many of its entry restrictions, but still encourages travellers to prepare for their trip by pre-registering all Covid-19 documents before entering the country.

Previously, this fast track pre-registration was done through the MySOS app. However, as of Tuesday November 1, the pre-registration system has been changed to Visit Japan Web. You’ll only be able to use MySOS until January 13 2023 if your information was previously registered in the app. If not, you will have to submit all your documents through Visit Japan Web.

Visit Japan Web can be used for both international travellers and Japanese nationals to help speed through quarantine, immigration and customs declaration procedures. Once your account has been made, you can register the required documents before arrival, including your vaccine passport or negative test certificate (if required).

The website also allows you to pre-register your disembarkation card for immigration (not required for Japanese citizens and foreign residents with re-entry permission), as well as your customs declaration.

After submitting all the necessary information, you will receive a QR code that you must show when you arrive at the airport. If you don’t register your information before your arrival, you will need to do it at the airport. So to save you time and hassle, we highly suggest you take the time to pre-register before your flight.

For more information on Visit Japan Web, visit the website.

