Kyoto's Kurodani Temple opens its garden to the public for a limited time this autumn

Usually closed to visitors, the temple garden will be showing off its stunning autumn foliage with illuminations and more

If you’re starting to make your way through Japan’s best autumn destinations, you’ll want to make sure Kyoto is on your list. A number of the city’s ancient shrines and temples, including the iconic Kiyomizu-dera, will be lit up with brilliant illuminations, turning the season’s colourful foliage into a magical sight. Hoping to skip the crowds for a more low-key destination? Check out Kyoto’s stunning Kurodani Temple.

Kurodani Temple was built back in 1175 and is one of eight head temples representing the Jodo sect of Buddhism. The temple's back garden boasts some of the best foliage on the grounds, but it's usually closed to the public. However, Kurodani Temple will open the area up for a limited time between November 12 and December 5.

The back garden will be open to visitors both during the day and in the evening, so you'll get a chance to catch the secluded temple’s autumn scenery. Plus, there will even be live music during the evening viewings. Some of the temple's historical artifacts will also be on show, including the treasured Tiger Room featuring beautifully painted sliding doors.

Evening viewings (¥1,000, children ¥500) are between 5.30pm to 8pm. You can also book a premium plan (¥1,500, children ¥1,000), which allows you to enter the temple grounds 30 minutes before general admission. The premium plans are only available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; to book one, visit here. The temple’s old buildings and trees will be lit up, so you can enjoy the surrounding scenery. Live traditional Japanese music will be performed at the temple garden in front of the main hall every night at 5.45pm, 6.30pm and 7.15pm.

If you’d rather see the grounds while the sun is shining, go for a day viewing (¥1,000, children ¥500) between 10am and 4.30pm. This gives you a chance to see the grounds in all their glory, along with a superb panoramic view of the city from the temple’s mountain gate.

For more information on Kurodani Temple, visit the website.

