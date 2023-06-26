Both ANA and Japan Airlines rank highly in this year's World Airline Awards by Skytrax

As Japan is home to some of the world’s best airports, it only makes sense that Japanese airlines uphold similar standards of quality in the travel industry. In the latest Skytrax rankings for its annual World Airline Awards, two Japanese carriers have made the top ten.

To create the ranking, Skytrax compiled data from its annual airline passenger satisfaction survey between September 2022 and May 2023. This year, both All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines have made the top ten list out of more than 325 airlines in the survey results.

ANA came in third place this year, behind only Singapore Airlines (No 1) and Qatar Airways (No 2). Japan Airlines, meanwhile, was ranked fifth behind Emirates (No 4).

Compared to last year's ranking, ANA was bumped up one spot from fourth place, plus it received awards this year for the World's Best Airport Services and the World's Cleanest Airline. On the other hand, Japan Airlines was ranked first for the World's Best Economy Class and the World's Best Economy Class Seat.

To see this year’s full ranking, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey cites top 10 inconveniences for tourists visiting Japan

3 Tokyo restaurants are in the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Tokyo in February 2024

A new teamLab exhibition is coming to Kanazawa Castle in autumn 2023

Travel in luxury from Asakusa to Nikko on the new Spacia X trains

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.