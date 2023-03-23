Survey: Tokyo has two of the world's top ten airports

Haneda Airport and Narita International Airport both score highly in the 2023 World Airport Survey by Skytrax

With Japan having some of the most efficient airlines in the world, it's no surprise that it’s home to some of the best airports, too. In the 2023 World Airport Survey conducted by Skytrax, Tokyo's Haneda and Narita international airports were ranked among the top ten airports in the world.

This year, Haneda Airport came in third place behind Singapore Changi Airport (No 1) and Hamad International Airport (No 2) in Doha. Hamad International Airport bumped Haneda from its second place in last year’s global ranking, but Haneda was still named the world's cleanest airport and the world's best domestic airport for 2023. It was also named the world's best airport for PRM (persons with reduced mobility) and accessible facilities.

Recently, Haneda opened a new complex called Haneda Airport Garden with luxury hotels and an express bus terminal. Connected to Haneda Airport's Terminal 3, it also features a rooftop spa, restaurants and shops. Perhaps this complex is too new to help boost Haneda’s ranking in this year’s survey.

Photo: Kuroten/Photo AC An undated stock photo of Narita Airport

As for Narita International Airport, it took a bit of a dive from fifth place in 2022 to ninth this year. Narita trails behind Seoul Incheon (No 4), Paris CDG (No 5), Istanbul (No 6), Munich (No 7) and Zurich (No 8).

To see the full list of the world’s 100 best airports, visit the website.

