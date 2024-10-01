Two typhoons are approaching Japan this week

We’re now in the midst of typhoon season, so it’s not uncommon to see heavy wind, regular rain and sudden storms passing through Japan. Currently, there are two powerful storms heading towards Japan this week, but in different directions.

As reported by The Mainichi, Typhoon Jebi (also known as Typhoon No 17) is expected to affect eastern Japan including Tokyo, while Typhoon Krathon (also known as Typhoon No 18) is expected to hit southern Japan around the Okinawa islands.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Typhoon Jebi will pass by eastern Japan over the next few days from October 1 to 2. Typhoon Krathon, on the other hand, is forecast to hit between October 2 and 3.

At the time of writing, domestic flight situations in the Okinawa and Kanto regions appear to be volatile, so do check for updates with the airlines. As for shinkansen in the Kanto region (which includes Tokyo), there’s no alert of major disruptions. However, there might be potential delays. We will keep you posted if anything changes.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Here’s the official 2024 autumn leaves forecast for Japan

Gakugeidaigaku is one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods in 2024

These Kyoto attractions are hosting Naked digital art experiences in autumn

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo’s Sea of Clouds installation features a magical full moon

This is the place in Japan to see sakura and autumn leaves at the same time

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.