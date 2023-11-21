See Hello Kitty and friends sing Christmas carols at Sanrio Puroland this holiday season

The Hello Kitty theme park is hosting a Sanrio Christmas illumination show until December 25

While spending the festive season at Christmas markets and illuminations is the go-to choice for most holiday revellers in Tokyo, Sanrio Puroland offers an alternative way to celebrate with a lengthy line-up of exclusive events and activities.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment

The theme park turns into a Christmas extravaganza until December 25. You’ll be feeling the holiday spirit immediately at the entrance, which is decorated with a festive red and green gate for the season.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment

There’s also a designated photo spot there, featuring a choir of Hello Kitty and friends singing in the back.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment

The main Christmas event at Puroland is a 20-minute illumination show taking place at Puro Village. Hello Kitty, Dear Daniel and the rest of the Puro Band will be singing Christmas carols accompanied by a synchronising illumination.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment

For an additional ¥3,000, you can meet and greet your favourite characters. Make sure you make a reservation in advance via Lawson Ticket though, since each session is limited to around 15 to 20 groups.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment

When holiday hunger strikes, head over to the first-floor Character Food Court to feast on special Christmas meals such as the Twinkle Christmas Hamburg Curry (¥1,500), Wish Me Well Paitan Ramen (¥1,450) and My Melody Lemon Yogurt Cake (¥900).

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment

And before you go, make sure to pick up exclusive holiday merch like keychains, hand towels and snacks to take home with you.

Visit the Sanrio Puroland website for more information on Sanrio Christmas.

More news

Gap releases a Super Mario collection only in Japan

Tokyo is getting a 24-hour, Edo-themed onsen spa complex in February 2024

A frozen forest will appear just outside of Tokyo this winter – and it's lit up at night

Anime Tokyo Station in Ikebukuro is Tokyo's latest anime hub

The Serpenti snake at Bulgari Ginza is an interactive teamLab art you can control

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.