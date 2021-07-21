Watch: these amazing aerial videos of Tokyo at night will have you dreaming of Japan

Got wanderlust for Japan? Check out these videos of Greater Tokyo, featuring Tokyo Skytree, Yokohama and more

Although travel is not back to normal just yet, and we’re still waiting on vaccine passports, there’s no stopping us dreaming of travelling through Japan. If you’re itching for a taste of the metropolis in all its glory, these high-definition nighttime videos will give you a look at Greater Tokyo from a bird’s eye view with the city’s twinkling lights completing the picture.

This gorgeous video runs for about five minutes and highlights some of Tokyo’s top landmarks and neighbourhoods. You’ll spot icons including Tokyo Tower, the NTT Docomo Yoyogi Building, Tokyo Skytree, Ginza’s Wako Building, the Rainbow Bridge and the Giant Sky Wheel in Palette Town. If you’re familiar with the city, you might even recognise some of the areas from up high such as Shinagawa, Roppongi, Shibuya Crossing, the Sumida River, and the buildings around Marunouchi including Tokyo Station.

This 8K aerial video offers four-and-a-half minutes of super relaxing scenery in Tokyo from dusk until dark. There’s also some stunning shots of Tokyo’s neighbour city, Yokohama, including the iconic Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel along the harbour.

You’ll get to catch the city’s best sunset views in this stunning 4K video of Tokyo at twilight. Catch the skyline in shades of pink, purple and orange as night falls on Tokyo and the city comes alive with thousands of twinkling lights. Over four minutes and 20 seconds, this video includes shots of some of Tokyo’s massive stadiums, including Tokyo Dome and the Japan National Stadium, which is the centrepiece of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Want more travel inspo? Check out these 20 most beautiful places in Japan as well as these stunning local attractions that don’t look like Japan.

