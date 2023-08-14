This Kyoto tea plantation offers a matcha afternoon tea with over 30 types of tea

If you’re going to visit any area in Japan for tea, Kyoto is the place to be, as it’s renowned for green tea, specifically matcha. For a unique Japanese experience, you might want to consider enjoying tea at the source, i.e., a proper tea plantation.

D:matcha is a reputable tea plantation working to revitalise Japan's tea industry with a holistic approach. It’s situated in Wakuza, Kyoto, an area that produces about 60 percent of Kyoto's tea. Along with offering tea picking experiences and factory tours, D:matcha also serves an indulgent Uji matcha afternoon tea at D:matcha Kyoto Café & Kitchen. And the best part is, the venue opens out to a soothing view of the surrounding tea fields.

Photo: D-matcha Co., Ltd.

The afternoon tea includes more than ten types of matcha sweets plus bottomless tea. You can pick from an overwhelming selection of 30 homegrown varieties including ten types of sencha, 12 varieties of matcha and eight blended teas. The staff here are qualified tea instructors, who can explain where each and every tea was harvested as well as guide you on the best brewing technique.

Photo: D-matcha

The tea set comes with two dessert plates, filled with creations that celebrate the rich umami flavour of matcha. One of the plates features seasonal confectionery such as matcha mont blanc, matcha fondant chocolate, matcha roll cake and matcha sachertorte.

Photo: D-matcha

You’ll find baked goods including vegan cookies on the other dessert plate.

Photo: D-matcha

Uji Tea & Rich Matcha Sweets Afternoon Tea set costs ¥4,700 per person. Reservations must be made online at least two days in advance.

Photo: D-matcha

D:matcha is located about an hour from central Kyoto. The best way to get there is by train and taxi. From Kyoto Station, hop on either the JR or Keihan line to Ishiyama Station. From Ishiyama, you can take a 35-minute taxi ride to D:matcha (this will cost around ¥9,000 one way). For more details on how to reach the venue, visit here.

For an afternoon tea nearer to central Kyoto, check out this Zen café in Arashiyama.

More from Time Out Tokyo

4 new Japanese shows and movies to watch on Netflix in August 2023

Muji opens its first Muji Base Airbnb guest house in Japan

Japan to consider revising tax-free shopping rules to curb abuse

Sale of Pasmo and Suica cards suspended – except those for tourists

You can now get Tokyo Banana milkshake at Tokyo Station

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.