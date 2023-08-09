McDonald's Japan is offering cute Pokémon toys in Happy Meals

Move aside, Pokémon cards. These Pokémon toys inspired by Japan’s summer festivals are the season's cool collectibles

Summer in Japan is a lively, exciting season filled with festivals, fireworks and traditional celebrations. McDonald’s Japan is capitalising on this special time by releasing a series of adorable, festival-themed Pokémon toys in its Happy Meals this August.

There are a total of eight toys. They will be released in three stages, with the first four toys available from August 11 to 17.

Photo: McDonald's Japan

The first drop of the Pokémon Natsumatsuri Happy Set offers a Pikachu taiko drum, a Poké Ball chochin lantern that can light up, as well as fishing and ring toss games.

Photo: McDonald's Japan

The second drop, which runs from August 18 to 24, includes a Pikachu target shooting set, a Pikachu uchiwa fan, a pinball console and a disc-fishing game.

In case you miss the first two drops, you’ll have another opportunity to get any of the eight toys mentioned above in your Happy Meal from August 25.

You can check out the video above to see how to play with each of the mini Pokémon toys.

For more Pokémon fun in Japan, check out the festivities happening in Yokohama this month: the Pokémon World Championships, Pokémon art events and the 2023 Pokémon Worlds Celebration.

More from Time Out Tokyo

4 new Japanese shows and movies to watch on Netflix in August 2023

A massive Pokémon art event has taken over Yokohama this summer

Muji opens its first Muji Base Airbnb guest house in Japan

Japan to consider revising tax-free shopping rules to curb abuse

Levi's and Studio Ghibli collaborate for a Princess Mononoke collection

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.