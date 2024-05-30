If you only do one thing this weekend, make sure you head over to Yokohama for its annual Port Opening Festival. Held over two days from June 1 to June 2, the occasion celebrates Yokohama’s 165-year heritage and legacy as the first port in Japan to open to the West.

The Yokohama Port Opening Festival is packed full of activities for all ages. There’s a Bon Odori dance gathering happening at Pacifico Yokohama’s Plaza Hiroba. Over at Rinko Park, kids will have a field day with the playground attractions including inflatable pools and trampolines. The park will also feature buskers as well as a stage for live music and dance performances.

©横浜開港祭 「第41回横浜開港祭」の様子

The highlight, however, is the stunning fireworks and drone show on Sunday June 2. At 7.30pm, 3,000 shells of fireworks will be launched into the night sky in front of Rinko Park.

画像提供：株式会社レッドクリフ ドローンショー（イメージ）

Then, at 8pm, get ready for Yokohama’s largest drone show. For this spectacle, Japan’s largest drone light show operator Redcliff will deploy 1,000 drones to create mesmerising images 150 metres above the harbour.

The last time a drone show of this magnitude was held was during the 2022 festival and it went viral on social media. This year, you can expect a bigger show as the number of drones has doubled.

画像提供：株式会社レッドクリフ ドローンショー（イメージ）

The drone show will run for about 20 minutes, featuring motifs related to Yokohama, such as ships and marine life. You can watch the magic happening at the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, Zou-no-hana Park and the area around Cupnoodles Museum.

Both the drone and fireworks shows are free and open to the public. Check the event website for more information.

