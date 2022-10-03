Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse is reopening in early December

There will be 18 new restaurants, cafés and shops after the renovations

Famed shopping attraction Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse has been closed since May, but it’s finally scheduled to reopen in early December. It now has 60 stores, 18 of which are new to the complex. Here are some of the most exciting new cafés and souvenir shops, where you’ll find items that are exclusive to Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse.

Photo: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Visit the Greater Tokyo region’s second Disney Harvest Market (the first is in Shibuya Hikarie) to dine on Mickey Mouse-themed meals and desserts. The menu is dominated by health-conscious options, where the dishes feature less salt and fat, with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients.

Photo: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

If you’re looking for a good cuppa, Brooklyn-style coffee shop Uni Coffee Roasters offers commendable latte and cappuccino.

Photo: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Western confectionery Huffnagel opens its first outlet in a commercial facility. You can purchase its popular oat cookies and butter sandwiches that come in flavours that are limited to Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse.

Photo: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Operated by Spiral Market in Aoyama, lifestyle shop +S offers a stylish selection of tableware, home interior and bath items, jewellery and leather goods from Japan and overseas.

Photo: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

The first-floor food court in building two has transformed into a bigger space with three new eateries. There’s plenty of table seating, sofas and even an outdoor terrace with a lawn to enjoy your takeout food.

Photo: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

While you’re here, check out the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse history exhibition, where you can peruse images, maps and digital displays that showcase the historical building through the years.

Photo: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Visit the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse website for more information.

