You can build Himeji Castle with Lego's latest adult-focused collection set

A Japan-inspired Zen Garden set is also dropping this summer as part of the Lego series geared towards adults

As the 30th anniversary of Himeji Castle's recognition as a Unesco World Heritage Site approaches, Lego has announced its new adult-themed Himeji Castle set. This meticulously designed Lego Architecture set faithfully captures the elegant architecture of the renowned Himeji Castle, located in Himeji city, Hyogo prefecture. Known as the 'White Heron Castle' due to its majestic, heron-like appearance, the castle's beauty is stunningly replicated down to the finest detail in Lego form.

Photo: Lego Japan

The set accurately showcases the castle's iconic white walls linked by a watchtower and an elemental interior structure hinting at wooden floors and pillars, encapsulating the charm of the historic site. To further enhance the appeal, two trees can be added to symbolise shifting seasons with cherry blossoms or verdant greenery. Assembling this set is akin to a journey through Japanese history, making it a perfect gift for enthusiasts of Japanese architecture and history or as a unique personal indulgence.

Photo: Lego Japan

In addition to Himeji Castle, Lego will also unveil the Zen Garden set this summer. This Lego Icon set captures the tranquillity and aesthetic features of a traditional Japanese garden, including a drum bridge, water stream, koi fish, water lilies, plantation, stone arrangements and stone lanterns. The garden is completed with a study featuring a tea room that comes with a realistic tea kettle and tea whisk. Constructing this intricate set can provide a serene respite from stress, fostering increased concentration, making it an ideal decor piece for homes or offices.

Photo: Lego Japan

These additions follow in the footsteps of previous Lego sets celebrating Japanese culture. The brand's adult-focused product line has previously featured the Bonsai set, released in January 2021, that included an evergreen or cherry blossom tree adaptable to changing seasons. In February 2023, it offered a Lego Art set of 'The Great Wave Off Kanagawa,' the iconic artwork by Hokusai, further emphasising Lego's commitment to spotlighting Japanese culture.

Photo: Lego Japan

Slated for release on August 1 2023, the Himeji Castle set is priced at ¥20,980 on the Lego website, while the Zen Garden set is ¥15,480.

