Starbucks Japan is serving clear coffee drinks this summer

The Coffee Aid Cool Lime will be available this summer at Starbucks stores across Japan

Starbucks Japan is adding a lot of refreshing drinks to its menu this summer, including iced matcha lattes. But that's not all, as you can also pick up a clear coffee drink known as the Coffee Aid Cool Lime from June 28 to August 31 at Starbucks stores across Japan.

While the concept of clear coffee can be baffling, it’s actually quite simple. Starbucks uses a special brewing method to extract coffee flavour without the colour. The resulting clarified coffee is then mixed with refreshing lime to create a lemonade-like drink. The Coffee Aid Cool Lime Aid will be available nationwide from ¥510 for a short size (¥501 for takeaway).

This is not the first time Starbucks has introduced clear coffee to its menu. Last year, Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo in Nakameguro offered similar coffee aid drinks, and they were popular.

In addition to the lime flavour at regular Starbucks locations, two other flavours will be available exclusively at Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo: Coffee Aid Orange Delight (from ¥1,031) and Coffee Aid Lime Mint (from ¥1,080). The Reserve Roastery flavours will also be available from June 28 to August 31.

