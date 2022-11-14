You can now book a 75-minute bath experience at Lush in Shinjuku

Snow Fairy Book a Bath at Lush Spa Shinjuku lets you try out the Christmas bath collection in the most relaxing way

British cosmetics brand Lush is known for its colourful and fragrant bath products. Many of Lush’s bath bombs, shampoos, skincare products, soaps and make-up items are on shelves year-round, so fans always get excited for the seasonal offerings, especially during the Christmas holidays.

Photo: Lush Japan

The Snow Fairy collection has a candy sweet scent and is only available during the Christmas season. You can find Snow Fairy in a range of goods like hair care products, body washes, bubble bath bars and even candles. But if you aren’t sure this is the right scent for you, it's now possible to try it with Lush’s new spa experience at Lush Spa Shinjuku.

Photo: Lush Japan

The Snow Fairy Book a Bath course (¥6,000) is 75 minutes long and includes a consultation as well as plenty of time to soak up in a private bath. The experience will allow you to enjoy a warm bath using all five senses. You can watch the bath bomb create colourful swirls and turn the water bubblegum pink, listen to original tracks by Lush Fresh Handmade Sound, and feel the contrasting cold face mask and eye patch while soaking in warm water, all while being surrounded by the sweet scent of Snow Fairy. You’ll also get a complimentary hot chocolate with oat milk after your bath.

Lush Spa Shinjuku is located on the fourth floor of Lush Shinjuku and offers a variety of spa treatments every day, ranging from a 25-minute scalp treatment to an 80-minute personalised full-body massage. Snow Fairy Book a Bath, however, is only offered on weekends and holidays until December 26.

You can make a reservation via the Lush Spa website now to try this relaxing experience.

More news

The Serpenti snake on the Bulgari Ginza store is a teamLab light show controlled by you

You can now book an English-language sumo viewing tour in Tokyo

Tokyo Banana will sell banana curry doughnuts at its new flagship store in Tokyo Station

Poké Ball onigiri rice balls are coming to 7-Eleven this November

Where to get Black Friday deals in Tokyo – online and in-stores

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.