Poké Ball onigiri
Photos: 7-Eleven Japan; design: Time Out Tokyo

Poké Ball onigiri rice balls are coming to 7-Eleven this November

Gotta eat ‘em all! These new onigiri are being released in celebration of Pokémon's newest video game

From dedicated Pokémon stores and restaurants to Pokémon manhole covers and novelty trains, Japan has a lot to take in for die-hard pocket monster fans. And now there’s something new for Pokémon fans to get their hands on. To gear up for the release of the latest video game 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet', Pokémon has teamed up with convenience store 7-Eleven to release a range of Poké Ball-inspired onigiri rice balls.

There are a total of three Poké Ball onigiri and they'll be available at 7-Eleven stores nationwide starting Friday November 18. The onigiri are priced between ¥151 and ¥172, and they are packaged to look like Poké Balls, which are used in the games to capture Pokemon in the wild.

Poké Ball onigiri
Photo: 7-Eleven Japan

The classic red and white Poké Ball is a pork sausage and garlic mayonnaise onigiri. There’s a hint of teriyaki sauce on the pork sausage patty, which covers a serving of pepper rice.

Poké Ball onigiri
Photo: 7-Eleven Japan

The onigiri designed after the Great Ball is a take on a classic omurice featuring chicken rice, demi-glaze sauce, two kinds of mushrooms and an omelette. 

Poké Ball onigiri
Photo: 7-Eleven Japan

Lastly, the Ultra Ball onigiri is made with pork, soy sauce, plus a hard-boiled egg seasoned with tonkotsu ramen broth.

For more information, visit the website.

