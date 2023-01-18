Create your own art as you sip on wine selected by sommeliers at this cool food hall in Hiroo, Shibuya

Hiroo’s Eat Play Works complex is best known for its diverse collection of open-kitchen restaurants where you can wine and dine on Edo-style sushi, modern tacos, tapas and more. From this February, however, the venue will have even more to offer wine lovers with regular sip and paint workshops scheduled every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Photo: Eat Play Works

The two-hour sessions are hosted by Artwine Tokyo, which opened its first atelier in Ueno last winter to encourage busy adults to get back in touch with their artistic side. All of the instructors hold visual arts degrees and anyone is welcome to join the workshops, especially beginners.

Photo: Eat Play Works

Every session will feature a different bottle of wine, selected by an expert from the Japan Sommelier Association to match the painting of the day and its artist. A recreation of ‘The Kiss’ by Klimt, for instance, might call for a gold-hued glass of Austrian wine, whereas a session dedicated to van Gogh’s ‘Café Terrace at Night’ could come with a classic French red. At each session, you can expect to learn as much about each bottle of vino as you will about the featured artwork.

Photo: Eat Play Works

Sip and paint classes at Eat Play Works will begin on February 3. Admission is priced at ¥7,700 per adult, which covers the cost of the wine and necessary materials. For bookings, visit EPW’s website.

