You can now get R2-D2 as a digital pet with the new Star Wars Tamagotchi

This fun new Tamagotchi brings you the iconic android from a galaxy far, far away

Tamagotchi is making a huge comeback this year for its 25th anniversary. We already know that this hit toy from the ’90s will be reinvented as a virtual pet smartwatch. Now, Tamagotchi is teaming up with the Star Wars franchise for another special edition.

The new Star Wars Tamagotchi will feature the famous android R2-D2 as your digital pet, where you can help him learn 19 different skills and interact with other Star Wars characters including Yoda, C-3PO and Boba Fett. You’ll recognise all these skills from the films, such as how to pilot a spacecraft.

Photo: Bandai Co., Ltd

Unlike other Tamagotchi pets that you need to feed and put to rest, R2-D2 will need regular cleaning and charging instead. The Tamagotchi also comes with nine mini games where you'll meet even more familiar Star Wars characters like Chewbacca, Ewoks and the Tusken Raiders.

Photo: Bandai Co., Ltd

There will be two versions of the Star Wars Tamagotchi: the classic white and the holographic blue. The Tamagotchi’s distinctive egg shape is also designed to resemble the body of R2-D2.

The Star Wars Tamagotchi will go on sale on Saturday November 13, with a retail price of ¥2,530. There’s no word yet on where you’ll be able to get one, and if it will be available overseas, but keep an eye on the website for updates.

More from Time Out Tokyo

This man stands outside the Tokyo Olympic Village every day to motivate athletes

Now you can ride down Hakuba’s Mt Iwatake on an off-road go-kart

Uber Japan is offering free rides to and from your Covid-19 vaccination

Ukiyo-e art appears in rice paddies in Saitama for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

This huge Sega arcade in Ikebukuro is closing after 28 years in business

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.