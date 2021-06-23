Tamagotchi is making a comeback – it's now a smartwatch

If you grew up in the 90s, you probably remember owning a Tamagotchi. The virtual pet toy is making a comeback this year with a few upgrades, and the egg-shaped device has evolved into a nifty smartwatch. This year also marks Tamagotchi’s 25th anniversary, so it's only fitting that the brand was set to launch something special to commemorate the milestone.

Unlike the classic Tamagotchi, which you could put on a chain or keyring, you can wear the new Tamagotchi Smart on your wrist. It comes with a microphone and touchscreen to help you interact with your digital pet. The device also doubles as a watch and has a pedometer which can track your steps.

On the Tamagotchi Smart, you can choose between ten different pets to raise including Mametchi, Poptchi, Awamokotchi, Kuchipatchi, Gaogaltchi, Pyueltchi, Wawatchi, Tuyoputchi, Milktchi, and Karapatchi.

Additionally, you can purchase TamaSma Cards (¥1,100) separately which will allow you to add new items, accessories and minigames to your smartwatch.

The new Tamagotchi comes in two different colours: Mint Blue and Coral Pink for ¥6,380 each. However, there will also be a limited-edition white version sold with the Tamagotchi 25th Anniversary Set, which you can have the chance to purchase for ¥7,480 via a lottery. The lottery closes on Friday July 2, so be sure to sign up soon.

There’s still a bit of a wait for the Tamagotchi Smart, but if you want to mark your calendars, the watches go on sale in Japan on Tuesday November 23. No word yet on when it will be released internationally, but with such a high nostalgia factor, we’re betting it won’t be too long. For more details, visit the official website.

