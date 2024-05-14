You can now get these cute unicorn ice cream cones in Shibuya

Hurry on to Shibuya 109 – this whimsical dessert is only available until the end of May

While Harajuku might be the first place we think of when it comes to cute and colourful food in Tokyo, you should also check out this trendy new offering at mega fashion hub Shibuya 109. Currently, the Imada Kitchen shop (which has nothing to do with the writer of this article, by the way, just a coincidence in name) on the second basement level is offering Tsunokoi's soft-serve unicorn ice cream cones until the end of May.

The adorable cones are ¥500 a pop and come in seven colours. The monaka cones, which have a light and airy wafer texture, are made from 100 percent domestically grown mochi rice. As for the ice cream, it’s made from a mix of domestic fresh cream and natural cheese for a rich and creamy flavour. Underneath the swirl of ice cream, the cone packed with granola.

The fun part about these ice cream cones is that you can customise them with a host of cute toppings including sprinkles shaped like flowers and angel wings.

