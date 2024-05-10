Tokyo’s Keio Inokashira line now has clothing recycle boxes at its stations

Drop off your unwanted used clothes at these handy recycling boxes in Shimokitazawa, Meidaimae, Kugayama and more

Tokyo’s shopping scene is thriving with vintage and consignment stores, especially in popular neighbourhoods like Shimokitazawa and Harajuku. Unfortunately, it can sometimes be a hassle to consign and sell your pre-loved clothing to these second-hand shops, and there isn’t really an easy way to just offload unwanted items on a whim.

Thankfully, things are getting easier for folks looking to recycle their old clothes, as six special recycling boxes have now been installed at various locations along the Keio Inokashira line.

These used clothing collection boxes are part of a new system implemented by Keio Electric Railway to help circulate and upcycle unwanted wear and gear. The railway company is working in collaboration with Fashion X, a sustainable fashion service, and various creatives to give these items a second life.

Currently, you can find the clothing recycle boxes at the following locations:

Mikan Shimokita (outside Shimokitazawa Station): Block A, 2nd floor, in front of the elevator

Meidaimae Station: at the passageway connecting platform 2 within the ticketing gate

Eifukucho Station: outside the ticketing gate, south exit, 1st floor

Ikenoue Station: outside the ticketing gate, next to the elevator

Higashi Matsubara Station: outside the ticketing gate, west exit concourse

Kugayama Station: inside the ticketing gate, next to the coin lockers

You are advised to wash your clothes before dropping them off, and you should also put them in a paper or plastic bag before depositing them in the box. Collection hours at Mikan Shimokita are from 9am to 10pm, while the boxes at train stations are open between the first train and the last train.

Accepted items include clothing (not dirty, torn or stained), face and bath towels, suits and ties (both top and bottom parts of suit required), kimono and obi (kimono sashes), and accessories like hats, scarves, bags and wallets.

Items that are not accepted include dirty clothing, shoes, socks, underwear, bedding (futon, cushions and sheets), and rugs or carpets.

For more information, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Atami seaside resort near Tokyo will have five fireworks shows this summer

Tokyo Disneyland is suspending its daily fireworks show this summer

Harajuku is bringing back its original 100-year-old station building

Tokyo Haneda is the world’s cleanest airport for 2024

World’s largest projection mapping show is held in Shinjuku – now featuring Godzilla

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.