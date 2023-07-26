'Your Name' anime studio releases video for Japan’s first Pokémon World Championship

It’s hard to believe that Japan has never hosted the Pokémon World Championships before, considering this is the very birthplace of Pokémon. That’s all about to change, however, when Yokohama hosts Japan’s very first Pokémon World Championships in August next month.

To mark this milestone, the official Pokémon YouTube channel has released a spirited anime teaser by CoMix Wave Films, the animation house celebrated for its work on 'Kimi no na Wa', 'Suzume' and a host of other Makoto Shinkai films.

Directed by Asuka Dokai and featuring Maho Takagi's character designs and animation direction, the promo titled is titled 'Challenge to the World' (or 'Kimi ni Aeta'). Though the animation is just one minute long, the video offers viewers a glimpse of some of Yokohama’s biggest venues, including the Pacifico Yokohama convention centre, the very stage where the Championships will unfurl from August 11 to August 13.

Along with a number of iconic Pokémon, the mini animation showcases the different battle formats to look forward to. This includes divisions for video games, trading card games, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Unite, catering to all types of Pokémon enthusiasts.

Even for non-contestants, Yokohama's extensive Pokémon card art exhibits promise to provide an exciting experience for Pokémon enthusiasts far and wide. You can read more about the event here.

