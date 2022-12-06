If you only do three things in Tokyo… as recommended by Time Out Tokyo editors

It’s no secret that The Bellwood – headed by owner and bartender Atsushi Suzuki – is one of the finest cocktail bars in Tokyo. What most people don’t know, however, is that this small tavern inspired by coffee shops of the Taisho era (1912-1926) also happens to offer a modern omakase sushi course as imaginative as its drinks.
The Bell Sushi is created by the bar’s young and talented chef Ayaka Terai, who serves a 12-course sushi meal (¥10,000 with three cocktail pairings) in the bar’s backroom for parties of up to four diners per session. The seasonal sushi here isn’t something you’ll find at the classic joints at Toyosu Market, either. Instead, expect to see bold takes on nigiri like banh mi-inspired maguro tuna topped with pickles and tempura batter, or shima-aji (striped horse mackerel) with jalapeno and tortilla chip.