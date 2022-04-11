Where to get a Covid-19 PCR test in Tokyo – from ¥1,980

These medical centres in Tokyo (and Osaka) offer affordable testing; some even issue certificates for international travel

With the volatile changes in travel rules and regulations due to Covid-19, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest information. If you are travelling, it’s important to know what you'll need for safely leaving Japan for your destination.

When departing from Japan, certain airlines and destinations may require proof of a negative Covid-19 test result from up to 72 hours before you board the flight or before you enter the country/region. Be sure to check with the appropriate airline or embassy to confirm if a negative test result certificate is required for your trip.

To make your journey smoother, here’s a list of hospitals, clinics and testing centres in Tokyo and Osaka that are able to administer polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and issue the required certificates for travelling.

Note that these venues will only test people with no symptoms of coronavirus. Asymptomatic testing is not covered by Japan’s National Health Insurance, meaning you'll have to pay the full cost of the test, and prices vary widely. Plus, clinics and testing centres generally require a prior appointment, so book in advance if you can.

If you’re feeling unwell, contact the Tokyo Coronavirus Support Center for Foreign Residents (0120 296 004) or visit the JNTO website for multilingual support.

RECOMMENDED: If you are a Tokyo resident, here's how to get a free Covid-19 test for your peace of mind (ie, you have no symptom and you don't require a travel certificate).