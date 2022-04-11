Where to get a Covid-19 PCR test in Tokyo – from ¥1,980

Takeda Edobashi Bldg, 3-14-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo. Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, closed Sat, Sun & hols.
These medical centres in Tokyo (and Osaka) offer affordable testing; some even issue certificates for international travel
With the volatile changes in travel rules and regulations due to Covid-19, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest information. If you are travelling, it’s important to know what you'll need for safely leaving Japan for your destination.
When departing from Japan, certain airlines and destinations may require proof of a negative Covid-19 test result from up to 72 hours before you board the flight or before you enter the country/region. Be sure to check with the appropriate airline or embassy to confirm if a negative test result certificate is required for your trip.
To make your journey smoother, here’s a list of hospitals, clinics and testing centres in Tokyo and Osaka that are able to administer polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and issue the required certificates for travelling.
Note that these venues will only test people with no symptoms of coronavirus. Asymptomatic testing is not covered by Japan’s National Health Insurance, meaning you'll have to pay the full cost of the test, and prices vary widely. Plus, clinics and testing centres generally require a prior appointment, so book in advance if you can.
If you’re feeling unwell, contact the Tokyo Coronavirus Support Center for Foreign Residents (0120 296 004) or visit the JNTO website for multilingual support.
RECOMMENDED: If you are a Tokyo resident, here's how to get a free Covid-19 test for your peace of mind (ie, you have no symptom and you don't require a travel certificate).
Takeda Edobashi Bldg, 3-14-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo. Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, closed Sat, Sun & hols.
Reservations can be made online in advance (in Japanese only). PCR test ¥1,980 and certificate ¥5,500. For more information, visit here.
New Shinbashi Building 1F, 2-16-1 Shinbashi, Minato. 8am-6pm daily.
Reservations can be made online in advance (in Japanese only). PCR test ¥2,500. For more information, visit here.
Seibu-Shinjuku Station B2F, 1-30-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku. 9am-7.30pm daily.
Reservations can be made online in English. General PCR test and certificate from ¥16,000.
Shosankan Bldg 9F, 1-3-2 Iidabashi, Chiyoda. Mon-Fri 8.30am-10.30am, 11am-4.30pm.
Reservations can be made online in English. General PCR test ¥16,500 and certificate ¥5,500.
2F, 2-11-5, Heirano, Koto. 9am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-6.30pm (until 5pm on Sat), closed Thu, Sun & hols.
Appointments can be made via email at info@heiwa-med.com. PCR test ¥16,500, English-language certificate ¥5,500. For more information visit here.
8-10-16 Akasaka, Minato. Mon, Tue, Thu & Fri 9am-9.30am, except hols.
Appointments can be booked over the phone at 03 3402 3151. PCR test ¥16,500 and certificate ¥3,300. For more information, visit here.
G1 Bldg 2F, 2-13-9 Hamamatsucho, Minato. 9am-7pm daily.
Reservations can be made online in English. General PCR test and certificate ¥22,000.
Uchida Bldg 2F, 2-6-10 Kandasudacho, Chiyoda. 9am-9pm daily.
Inquiries can be made online through Line and bookings are not required. PCR test from ¥20,000, English-language certificate ¥5,000.
2F, 4-1-18 Ebisu, Shibuya. 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, Sat 9am-12.30pm, closed Sun.
Inquiries can be made online (Japanese only) and bookings are not required. PCR test ¥24,200, English-language certificate ¥5,500.
9-1 Akashi-cho, Chuo. Testing dates: Mon-Thu 2pm-2.30pm.
Appointments can be booked over the phone at 03 5550 7120. PCR test and certificate ¥33,000. For more information, visit here.
Two locations at Haneda Airport: Terminal 1 (7am-8pm daily) and Terminal 2 (9am-6pm daily).
Reservations can be made online in advance (in Japanese only). PCR test and Japanese certificate (no English certificate available) from ¥2,500.
Koide Bldg 401, 2-3 Ikutama-cho, Tennouji, Osaka. 9am-5pm daily.
Reservations can be made online in English. General PCR test and certificate from ¥18,700.
1F, 2-2-14 Dotonbori, Chuo, Osaka. 9am-6pm daily.
Reservations can be made online in English. General PCR test and certificate from ¥22,000.
Stellamate Bldg 4F, 4-20 Taiyuji-cho, Kita, Osaka. 11am-1.30pm (appointment only), 4.30pm-8pm, Sat 10am-1.30pm, 4.30pm-7pm, closed Thu, Sun & hols.
Appointments can be booked via email at info@stellamate-clinic.org or over the phone at 06 6364 4177. PCR test and certificate ¥30,500. For more information, visit here.
