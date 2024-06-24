7 real-life ‘Godzilla Minus One’ locations in Japan you can visit

Tsukuba Naval Air Corps Memorial Museum, Ibaraki
The Tsukuba Naval Air Corps Memorial Museum in Ibaraki serves as a poignant reminder of Japan's aviation history and the role of kamikaze pilots during World War II. Established on the site of the former Tsukuba Airfield, the museum showcases exhibits related to the Tsukuba Naval Air Group, including personal letters and artefacts from the pilots.
In the film, the museum was used to shoot main protagonist Koichi Shikishima's (Ryunosuke Kamiki) hospital scene and also served as the special disaster response headquarters where strategy meetings were held. The building's exterior also appears in the scene where Godzilla throws a ship at the building and destroys it.