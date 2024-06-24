7 real-life ‘Godzilla Minus One’ locations in Japan you can visit

From Tokyo's Ginza to a serene lake in Shizuoka – this is what the movie’s settings looked like before the VFX team worked their magic

'Godzilla Minus One' not only conquered box office charts but also captured the imaginations of both cinephiles and critics when it hit cinemas last year. This landmark film revitalised the infamous kaiju lore, galvanising a worldwide audience and garnering critical acclaim for its dazzling visual effects. The film's VFX team, despite its modest size of 35, achieved monumental success, blending CGI with authentic settings to craft the franchise's signature colossal battles with staggering levels of detail.

These achievements didn't go unnoticed, as the film made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in March – the first Japanese movie to do so, and the first Oscar victory for any Godzilla film. Here we cover seven real-life locations in Japan that helped shape the world of 'Godzilla Minus One’ and what they look like without the VFX magic.

