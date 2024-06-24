Search
Worldwide
Godzilla
Photo: ©2023 Toho Co.'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

7 real-life ‘Godzilla Minus One’ locations in Japan you can visit

From Tokyo's Ginza to a serene lake in Shizuoka – this is what the movie’s settings looked like before the VFX team worked their magic

Photo: ©2023 Toho Co.

Emma Steen
Written by Emma Steen
Staff Writer, Time Out Tokyo
Advertising

'Godzilla Minus One' not only conquered box office charts but also captured the imaginations of both cinephiles and critics when it hit cinemas last year. This landmark film revitalised the infamous kaiju lore, galvanising a worldwide audience and garnering critical acclaim for its dazzling visual effects. The film's VFX team, despite its modest size of 35, achieved monumental success, blending CGI with authentic settings to craft the franchise's signature colossal battles with staggering levels of detail.

These achievements didn't go unnoticed, as the film made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in March – the first Japanese movie to do so, and the first Oscar victory for any Godzilla film. Here we cover seven real-life locations in Japan that helped shape the world of 'Godzilla Minus One’ and what they look like without the VFX magic. 

RECOMMENDED: Places in Japan that look like scenes from 'Spirited Away'

Tsukuba Naval Air Corps Memorial Museum, Ibaraki

Tsukuba Naval Air Corps Memorial Museum, Ibaraki
Tsukuba Naval Air Corps Memorial Museum, Ibaraki
Photo: Hitoaki Koishikawa/Wikimedia Commons

The Tsukuba Naval Air Corps Memorial Museum in Ibaraki serves as a poignant reminder of Japan's aviation history and the role of kamikaze pilots during World War II. Established on the site of the former Tsukuba Airfield, the museum showcases exhibits related to the Tsukuba Naval Air Group, including personal letters and artefacts from the pilots.

In the film, the museum was used to shoot main protagonist Koichi Shikishima's (Ryunosuke Kamiki) hospital scene and also served as the special disaster response headquarters where strategy meetings were held. The building's exterior also appears in the scene where Godzilla throws a ship at the building and destroys it.

Lake Hamana, Shizuoka

Lake Hamana, Shizuoka
Lake Hamana, Shizuoka
Photo: Enjoy Drone/Pixta

The serene waters of Lake Hamana contrast sharply with the film’s dramatic confrontations. This location provided the setting for one of the movie's quieter moments, allowing characters to reflect on the looming threat. The natural beauty of the area juxtaposed with the film's high-stakes drama creates a memorable cinematic experience.

Advertising

Former Okaya City Hall, Nagano

Former Okaya City Hall, Nagano
Former Okaya City Hall, Nagano
Photo: Eisenach/Pixta

The modern architecture of Okaya City Hall stands in for a then-futuristic government facility where key plot developments unfold. Its sleek, contemporary design symbolises the blend of tradition and modernity that is a hallmark of the Godzilla series.

Higashihazu Fishing Port, Aichi

Higashihazu Fishing Port, Aichi
Higashihazu Fishing Port, Aichi
Photo: ButuCC/Wikimedia Commons

A quintessential coastal locale, Higashihazu Fishing Port captures the essence of a community on the brink of immeasurable destruction. The scenes shot here are filled with a tense anticipation, as citizens brace for the chaos brought by Godzilla’s arrival.

Advertising

Former Kashima Naval Air Base Site, Ibaraki

Former Kashima Naval Air Base Site, Ibaraki
Former Kashima Naval Air Base Site, Ibaraki
Photo: Otsuka1/Photo AC

This site, which served as the former base of the Kashima Navy Air Corps, was completed in 1938. It remained largely untouched for the last three decades. The site recently opened to the public, so visitors can now view the historical remnants of World War II that were also featured in the film including the hangar used to house the fighter planes. 

Ginza, Tokyo

Ginza, Tokyo
Ginza, Tokyo
Photo: Sean Pavone/Dreamstime

When Godzilla finally and inevitably reaches Tokyo, it demolishes half of Ginza. This particular scene, however, was actually filmed in an empty lot at Shimodate General Sports Park in Ibaraki, with the VFX team building the bustling commercial district's surroundings from scratch in post production. 

Advertising

Tenryu River, Aichi

Tenryu River, Aichi
Tenryu River, Aichi
Photo: Tomio344456/Wikimedia Commons

The mighty Tenryu River is more than just a scenic backdrop; it's a battleground where the crew of navy veterans and their monstrous adversary clash in one of the film’s most thrilling sequences. The river’s rugged surroundings amplify the intensity of the confrontations, making it a visual highlight of the movie.n This is Japan's ninth longest river, stretching from Nagano through western Shizuoka, but the film features a portion of the Tenryu River in Aichi. 

More destinations around Japan

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.